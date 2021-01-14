Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.36 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of AKR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 6,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,723. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,701.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 31,583.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

