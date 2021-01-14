Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $66.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

