Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,750

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,402.50 ($31.39).

Get Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock opened at GBX 2,334 ($30.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,333.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,099.77. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32).

In other Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,280 ($29.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,058.40 ($5,302.33). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 566 shares of company stock worth $1,231,225.

About Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.