Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zeons Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEON)

Zeons Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zeons in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zeons’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zeons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:ZEON opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Zeons has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

