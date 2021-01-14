Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Post in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion.

POST has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

Shares of Post stock opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Post by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Post by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 58.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

