JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 863 ($11.28).

LON:JD opened at GBX 856 ($11.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 815.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 752.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 12 month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 43.90.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

