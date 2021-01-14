JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JDSPY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded JD Sports Fashion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.15.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

