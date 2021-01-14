JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS JDHIF opened at $19.45 on Thursday. JD Health International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online healthcare services, such as online consultation and prescription renewal, chronic disease management, family doctor, and consumer healthcare services, as well as health management and intelligent healthcare solutions.

