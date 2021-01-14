JD Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.63 Million (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, JD Coin has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $4,586.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00108660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00242941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00060268 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058853 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

