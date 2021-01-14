JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €14.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.88 ($21.04).

DEC opened at €16.00 ($18.82) on Monday. JCDecaux SA has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.91 and its 200 day moving average is €16.42.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

