JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JCDecaux from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

JCDXF stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

