Janney Montgomery Scott Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $45.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target upped by Janney Montgomery Scott from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.55.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. 228,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.