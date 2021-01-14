James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter Acquires 1,376 Shares of Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) (LON:ARDN) Stock

Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter purchased 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($197.75).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 2,411 shares of Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £289.32 ($378.00).

LON ARDN opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Thursday. Arden Partners plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.10.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the equity research, sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers corporate advisory services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth private clients, as well as M&A, sponsor, and NOMAD services.

