James Hambro & Partners Takes $319,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,737 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after purchasing an additional 715,550 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,159,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,747 in the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.