James Hambro & Partners Purchases Shares of 3,400 Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 5.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Shares of RBC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.09. 3,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

