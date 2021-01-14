James Hambro & Partners Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $15.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.56. The stock had a trading volume of 206,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.50. The company has a market cap of $329.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

