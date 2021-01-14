James Hambro & Partners Invests $234,000 in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Vonage by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vonage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $116,299,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $1,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,996,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,500 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VG traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 147,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

