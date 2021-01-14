James Hambro & Partners Has $49.14 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 169.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,388 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 5.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Linde were worth $49,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,577,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,525,000 after buying an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $264.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

