James Hambro & Partners Buys New Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

AFG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.55. 6,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

