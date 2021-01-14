James Hambro & Partners Buys New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

CCC traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.20. 10,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

