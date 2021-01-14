James Hambro & Partners Buys 17,694 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.7% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 38,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Shares of ECL traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.90. 15,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

