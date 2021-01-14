James Hambro & Partners Acquires Shares of 2,720 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.79. 19,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,377. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average of $204.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.