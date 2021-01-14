IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 138.8% from the December 15th total of 519,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IZEA has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

IZEA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

