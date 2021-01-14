Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVPAF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

