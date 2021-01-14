ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM) Shares Gap Up to $663.00

ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $663.00, but opened at $710.00. ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) shares last traded at $659.41, with a volume of 5,952,334 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 447.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 317.68.

ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) Company Profile (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

