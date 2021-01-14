iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average is $125.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

