iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,892 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,555,000 after acquiring an additional 282,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.95. 87,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,924. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

