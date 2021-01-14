iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,465 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,583,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,517 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $91.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

