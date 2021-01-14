iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,335,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 181,246 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 98,222 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 96,371 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.5% during the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 67,556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $77.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

