iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 514,471 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.