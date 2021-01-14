iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 5.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

