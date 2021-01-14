iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Trimmed by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.41. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.