iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.80

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.80 and last traded at $141.64, with a volume of 67740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.