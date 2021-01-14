iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Increased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.82. 714,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,695. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

