iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 4.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.82. 714,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $216.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

