iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $216.57

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $216.57 and last traded at $216.55, with a volume of 1288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after buying an additional 1,307,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,173,000 after acquiring an additional 396,845 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after buying an additional 278,570 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after buying an additional 172,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,826,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

