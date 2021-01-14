iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1,647.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 917.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 198,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 178,953 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 868,097 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

