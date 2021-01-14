iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,828 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after buying an additional 68,928 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.60. 6,749,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

