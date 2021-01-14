iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.74

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.74 and last traded at $75.64, with a volume of 930443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,044,000 after buying an additional 380,322 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

