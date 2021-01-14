iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.31 and last traded at $206.31. 3,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

