iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,463,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

