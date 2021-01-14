iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 131.3% in December

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the December 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $59.47 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XT. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,552,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,398,000 after buying an additional 647,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 527.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after buying an additional 179,459 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,755,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 114,528 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.