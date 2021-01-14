iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Holdings Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 504,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 167,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 139,795 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,337,000.

Get iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.