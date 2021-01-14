iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.65. 12,524,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,475,539. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $137.36 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.50.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.