Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 213,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 565,491 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 975,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 732,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 233,135 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 66.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 200,224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 45,902 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,012 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

