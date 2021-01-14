Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 291,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,531. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

