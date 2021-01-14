Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apache in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Shares of APA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.40. 711,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,997,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

