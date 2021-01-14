Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 113,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.