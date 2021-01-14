Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Invests $54,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 148,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,315,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

FAST traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 98,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

