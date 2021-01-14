IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) Shares Gap Up to $78.10

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.10, but opened at $82.10. IQE plc (IQE.L) shares last traded at $78.46, with a volume of 2,323,200 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.28. The firm has a market cap of £633.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

